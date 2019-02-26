JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong govt depriving C'garh farmers of PM-Kisan benefits: BJP

Action against JeM brings solace but kin of slain CRPF men say wipe out terrorism once and for all
Business Standard

Entire country celebrating Diwali after air strikes in Pak: Shah

Press Trust of India  |  Ghazipur 

Asserting that the families of martyred jawans must be feeling relieved, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday praised the Modi government after the Indian air strikes on a Jaish terrorist camp in Pakistan, saying the entire country is celebrating Diwali now.

Addressing BJP's Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan in Ghazipur, Shah said the air strikes in Pakistan would have brought relief to the families of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.

"You go to your homes and light a lamp with a pledge to re-elect Modi Ji," the BJP president said. "The entire country is celebrating Diwali after the air strike on terrorist camps."

Shah later visited the residence of a beneficiary of central government schemes and lighted a lamp, symbolising "development" brought to the poor under the Modi dispensation. He had taken a boat to visit Gaurhat village, which was recently electrified.

At the event, the BJP chief said people were demanding action after the Pulwama terrorist attack, "so that the enemy thinks 10 times before committing such an act (of terror)... Today in a pre-dawn attack, the Indian Air Force killed the terrorists who were hiding."


Shah said the Modi government has adopted has a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Posing questions to the audience, Shah asked, "Who can ensure the safety and security of the country is it the people of 'gathbandhan' or Modi?" To which the audience said, "Modi".

"Who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan?" The crowd said, "Modi".

"Who can eliminate terrorism?" The public said, "Modi".

"Who can make India a global superpower?" The people shouted, "Modi".

"Who can enable the pride of India to touch the sky across the world?" The audience shouted, "Modi".

"All these things can be done by a single person, he is our dear leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP chief said.

Shah asked the public whether it will bring back the BJP to power and make Narendra Modi prime minister in 2019 Lok Sabha polls with an absolute majority, the audience said, "Yes."

He also asked the audience whether it will strengthen Modi, give a befitting reply to Pakistan, accelerate the anti-terrorism drive, to which the public said "Yes".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements