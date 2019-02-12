30 injured as MP-bound bus overturns in Rajasthan's Baran

At least 30 people were injured Tuesday when a bus on its way from to in overturned in Rajasthan's district after the lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The of the private bus, with over 60 passengers onboard, was reportedly drunk and he continued watching videos on his phone despite some passengers raising objection to it.

The accident took place at around 2:30 am on 27 near Batawada village in in the early hours, SHO, station, Ramanand Yadav said.

One person with critical injuries was referred to here. Some 3-4 injured persons were admitted to district hospital and the remaining others were discharged after the primary medical care.

A case of negligent driving was lodged against the bus and further investigation into the matter is underway, the SHO said.

The actual reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)