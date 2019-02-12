Hotel Leelaventure shares jump nearly 5 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Tuesday gained nearly five per cent after the company reported 8.58 per cent rise in standalone net profit for December quarter 2018.

The company's stock jumped 4.53 per cent to close at Rs 13.60 on BSE. Intra-day, it advanced by 9.99 per cent to Rs 14.31.

At NSE, shares rose 4.61 per cent to close at Rs 13.60.

On the traded volume front, 2.12 lakh shares changed hands at BSE and over 15 lakh shares on NSE during the day.

Tuesday reported 8.58 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 44.14 crore for the latest quarter.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 40.65 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.06 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 203.61 crore in October-December 2017, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)