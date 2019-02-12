Plea in HC against national award recipients participating in advertisements

A plea has been moved in the questioning whether national award recipients, like Tendulkar, can be allowed to participate in private advertisements for commercial gains.

The petition, challenging a order declining to entertain the issue, came up for hearing before a bench of and Justice V K Rao which on Tuesday indicated that it was not inclined to hear the matter.

The bench, however, did not pass any adverse orders as the petitioner nor his was present in court and listed the matter for February 26.

Justice Menon said a bench headed by him in the had dismissed a similar plea against Tendulkar, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2014, and the decision was later upheld by the

He asked the lawyers for the central government to examine the apex court judgement in the other matter and ascertain whether it would be applicable in the present case as well.

The petitioner,Kamal Dey, has challenged the single judge's December 11, 2018 order dismissing his plea which had wanted a bar on national award recipients taking part in commercial advertisements for personal gain.

His petition contends that such acts of the awardees "hits the dignity of the national award and the nation".

"The government should not allow such awardees to participate in any private commercial advertisements," it has said.

