JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pak names new-look team for Pro-League Hockey, drops 11 players from World Cup side

Man arrested for supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Dwarka
Business Standard

30 kg ganja seized in AP, three held

Press Trust of India  |  Rajamahendravaram (AP) 

Around 30 kg of ganja was seized in the district Sunday and three people hailing from Tamil Nadu arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused at Chavatidibbala village while they were transporting ganja weighing 30 kgs in gunny bags, from Visakhapatnam to Tamil Nadu via this district and arrested them.

Further investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements