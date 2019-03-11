38-yr-old man arrested for opening fire inside Delhi gym

A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly opening fire inside a gym at Inderpuri in which a six-year-old boy was killed and a man was injured, police said.

The accused was identified as Raju, a resident of nearby locality.

Around three to four people are still on run, police said, adding that they opened fire inside the gym due to personal enmity, a said.

The incident took place at around 8.45 pm on Saturday.

Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym, had died while another person, Mahender, was injured when he was entering the building.

The injured was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

