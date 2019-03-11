6 members of NRI family killed in plane crash had roots in Gujarat

Six members of an NRI family from Canada, who were killed when an plane crashed, were originally from and and were on their way to in Kenya, their family members said here Monday.

People from 35 countries, including India, died in the Sunday morning crash six minutes after the plane took off from Ethiopia's capital en route to Nairobi,

According to the parents of Prerit Dikshit, who was killed in the crash along with his wife Kosha, the couple along with their daughters and Anushka, his father-in- law and mother-in-law Hansiniben Vaidya, were going to to meet Pragnesh Vaidya's old friend.

The NRI family had been living in Toronto, since the last 18 years, they said.

Prerit Dikshit's wife was born in and was eager to visit her birthplace during their tour of the Kenyan town, they said.

"I last spoke to them on March 9 before they boarded the plane. They said they wanted to visit and will return to on March 19," said Prerit Dikshit's mother Parindaben, who lives in with her husband

"My was accompanied by her parents, and (who originally hailed from Vadodara)," she said.

"They were going to meet their old friend named as he was planning to return permanently to India," she said.

"My also wanted to accompany them as she wanted to go to her birthplace. She was born in Mombasa in 1981," Dikshit said.

As many as 157 people --149 passengers and eight crew members -- were killed in the crash, according to the

The had said Sunday that four Indian nationals also died in the crash.

"I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of plane ET 302. We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash," had tweeted.

"I have asked Indian High in to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families," she had tweeted.

