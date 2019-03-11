DMK candidate seeks to withdraw election petition

-
DMK's losing candidate in the 2016 by-election to Thirupparankundram assembly constituency Monday moved the Madras High Court seeking to withdraw his election petition over which the court had already reserved its orders.
S Saravanan, who had challenged the victory of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) A K Bose in the by-election held on November 19, 2016, filed a plea, saying he wanted to withdraw his election petition.
Bose had died in August, 2018.
Justice P Velmurugan had earlier reserved his order on the petition.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader's counsel made a mention before Justice Velmurugan to expedite the verdict on the election petition.
The withdrawal petition was filed in the backdrop of the Election Commission announcing by-elections to 18 assembly constituencies leaving out three other vacant seats, including Thirupparankundram.
It had cited pending court cases as the reason for not declaring by-polls in the three seats.
