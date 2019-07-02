39 complaints of irregularities of anganwadi scheme received in last 5 yrs: WCD

The Women and Child Development Ministry has said it has received 39 complaints of irregularities or improper implementation of the anganwadi scheme in the last five years.

The complaints received in respect of irregularities or corruption in implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) or Anganwadi Services Scheme are forwarded to the concerned states and the Union Territories for taking appropriate action, the WCD Ministry said.

It further said the reports on complaints which are serious in nature are sought from state governments or Union Territory administrations.

"The states are responsible for their administrative control. Action for any misconduct or for involvement of any employee in any corrupt practices is taken by the respective state governments or UT administrations as per their service rules," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last five years, 39 complaints have been received across 14 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi, regarding improper implementation of the scheme, it said.

The ICDS is a centrally-sponsored scheme implemented by the states or the Union Territories for providing a package of six services, including Supplementary Nutrition (SNP), for children in the age group of 0-6 years and pregnant and lactating mothers.

