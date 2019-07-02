JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Plea for de-concretisation of trees: NGT asks petitioner to approach forest department

UK govt probes civil service over 'frail' Corbyn comments
Business Standard

Death toll in Siberian floods reaches 18

AP  |  Moscow 

The Russian authorities say 18 people have died and another 17 are still missing in devastating floods that swept southeastern Siberia.

The head of the Emergency Ministry's regional branch, Valentin Nelyubov, said Tuesday that 18 people have died and that the search for the missing 17 people is ongoing.

The floods that followed torrential rains affected 55 towns and villages in the Irkutsk region.

Over 4,000 houses have been flooded, according to the Emergency Ministry. Officials said that 1,258 people have sought medical assistance and 191 of them have been hospitalized.

President Vladimir Putin visited the area on Sunday on his way home from the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Japan and ordered the military to join the rescue efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU