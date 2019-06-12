3rd edition of Thai Film Festival returns to Delhi

To continue the endeavour of bridging the gap between the cultures of and Thailand, the third edition of Thai Film Festival is all set to return to the capital on June 14.

The three-day festival, titled "Namaste Film Festival" that will screen six movies, will open with Thai blockbuster "Friend Zone", organisers said.

"This filming extravaganza aims at bridging the gap between Indian and Thai cultures by bringing a taste of Thai films to the Indian audience.

"The festival features six specially curated movies which will display the culture and tradition of in different ways. These films have been chosen on the basis of various age-groups and genres. All the films are with English subtitles," said Chutintorn Gongsakdi, of to

It will feature films like "2,215", "Homestay", "The Promise", "The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra" and "Suddenly Twenty".

According to the organisers, the free for all festival will give seats on first-come-first-serve basis and one person can register for one pass only.

"A special dish -- Thai Green Curry in both veg and chicken options -- will be given to the audience at all the screenings. The from Ambassador's residence gave training to the PVR team for this special dish," they said.

Also, souvenirs will be handed out at the festival for people who come to see the films and participate in our activities.

The first edition of Thai film festival was inaugurated in 2017 to celebrate the 70 years of Indo-Thai Diplomatic Relations.

