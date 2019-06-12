Newly-elected AP MLAs take oath

The newly-elected legislators of Wednesday took oath as members of the state Assembly.

One MLA of the ruling YSR could not attend due to personal reasons.

Protem S V C Appala Naidu administered the oath to the new members, beginning with Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and followed by of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu.

The 175-member Assembly acquired new hues as the blue-white-green shades of YSR dominated the members' rows.

The YSRC secured a landslide in the recent elections, winning a staggering 151 seats.

The that ruled the state from June 2014 to May 2019 now has just 23 MLAs.

The Jana Sena has only one MLA.

Both Jagan and Naidu greeted each other from a distance upon taking oath, but the courteous shaking of hands was missing.

The 25 ministers were then sworn-in, followed by 11 women members.

The other members then took turns and the entire process that began at 11.05 am, ended around 4 pm, after a one-hour lunch break in between.

Only about half a dozen members took oath in English while all others did it in Telugu.

Nellore Rural MLA K was made to take oath for a second time after he swore "in the name of Jagan" the first time.

The protem asked Reddy to take oath in the prescribed format and accordingly the took oath in the name of god.

Meanwhile, veteran filed his nomination on Wednesday evening for the Speaker's election.

As many as 30 YSRC MLAs seconded his nomination and he is expected to be elected to the post unopposed.

Sitaram's election as would be formally announced in the House on Thursday.

