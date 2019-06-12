Canon to set up 15 'Business Imaging Solution Lounges' for B2B buyers

Japanese tech Canon aims to expand the number of its 'Business Lounges' (BISL) to 15 this year to showcase its technology and to small and medium enterprises buyers.

The company - which has about 250 Image Squares across the country for the consumer segment - is piloting a similar model for its B2B offerings and has six BISLs currently, told

These BISLs are located in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and

"We are looking at 15 BISLs by the end of the year," Kobayashi said adding that these lounges - being operated by its franchise partners - will offer devices and solutions to small and medium businesses (SMBs).

The company Wednesday launched new ink tank printers - priced Rs 14,299 onwards - under its PIXMA G-Series portfolio. With this launch, aims to capture 25 per cent market share in the ink tank category.

The new line-up claims to have features like automatic two-sided printing, large paper feeding capacity, and reduced cost (8 paise per print).

Tamaki Hashimoto, of and of Canon Inc, said has witnessed a rapid growth in the inkjet business for the company.

"India has been one of our top priority markets for expansion. Our learnings from the business in India provides us an immense opportunity to nurture our new products," he said.

Kobayashi said the printer vertical accounts for about a quarter of the company's India business.

He said the new line-up of printers is expected to do well with customers in segments like SMBs, designers, hospitals and pharmacies that need invoice

"I am optimistic that the launch will further enhance our presence in India, and increase our market share to 25 per cent in the ink tank category," Kobayashi added.

Canon currently has about 21 per cent share in the category.

