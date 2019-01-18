JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India opt to bowl, Vijay Shankar set to make ODI debut
Business Standard

3rd ODI: Rain stops play after two balls

Press Trust of India  |  Melbourne 

Rain stopped play after Bhuvneshwar Kumar had bowled a couple of deliveries in the first over of the innings in the third and final one dayer between India and Australia here on Friday.

India won the toss and elected to bowl as play started 10 minutes late due to light drizzle. With weather forecasting intermittent drizzle, it is expected to be a start-stop day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements