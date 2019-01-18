3rd ODI: Rain stops play after two balls

-
Rain stopped play after Bhuvneshwar Kumar had bowled a couple of deliveries in the first over of the innings in the third and final one dayer between India and Australia here on Friday.
India won the toss and elected to bowl as play started 10 minutes late due to light drizzle. With weather forecasting intermittent drizzle, it is expected to be a start-stop day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
