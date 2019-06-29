4.8 kg of poppy extract seized, one person arrested in Malda

Police seized 4.8 kg of poppy extract and arrested a man in West Bengal's Malda district, a senior police officer said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said acting on a tip-off a police team raided a house in Rajnagar ghat in Kaliachak area and seized 4.86 kg of poppy extract on Friday night.

The team also arrested a man who had brought the poppy extract from Jharkhand, the SP said.

A case has been registered in this connection in Kaliachak police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)