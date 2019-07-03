Vivo makes foray into online smartphone market

Smartphone maker Vivo Wednesday entered online market with Vivo Z1Pro series phones on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

"We have strong presence in offline with presence in over 70,000 retail outlets. We have doubled our market share in a year. Now, it is right time for us to go online and with Vivo Z1Pro ," Vivo India Director (Brand Strategy) Nipun Marya said on sidelines of unveiling new 4G smartphones.

The company will start selling three variant of Z1Pro on Flipkart from July 11 in the price range of Rs 14,990-17,990 a unit.

"In India, our focus has been on striking the right balance between online and offline channels to drive growth in the market. We recognise the importance of both the mediums and believe no brand can be successful in the highly competitive Indian market without reaching out to its consumers whether they are present online or offline," Maurya said.

