Five assaulted in Bengal on suspicion of being cattle lifters

Five youths were assaulted in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on suspicion of being cattle lifters, police said Wednesday.

The five youths were beaten up by villagers on Sunday night at Karandighi area close to the Indo-Bangladesh border as they were moving suspiciously in the area, the police said.

Police rescued the five youths from the clutches of the villagers. They were then taken to the local primary health centre and given first-aid.

Karandighi police station officer-in-charge, Avijit Saha said the five youths have not lodged any complaint about the incident.

