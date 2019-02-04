4 family members killed in accident

Four members of a family hailing from were killed in a road accident on a national highway in district of Assam, a said on Monday.

The car carrying the four persons was travelling from Guwahati to Imphal when it hit a road divider near Nellie police station and fell into a ditch killing them on the spot at around 10 PM on Sunday, Officer-in-Charge of the police station told reporters here.

The deceased were identified as Bini Kumar(50), Sarat Sing(45), his wife (38) and their 7-year old daughter Govi, the OC said.

The four bodies have been sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

