4 family members killed in accident

Four members of a family hailing from Manipur were killed in a road accident on a national highway in Morigaon district of Assam, a police official said on Monday.
The car carrying the four persons was travelling from Guwahati to Imphal when it hit a road divider near Nellie police station and fell into a ditch killing them on the spot at around 10 PM on Sunday, Officer-in-Charge of the police station told reporters here.
The deceased were identified as Bini Kumar(50), Sarat Sing(45), his wife Gitanjali Devi (38) and their 7-year old daughter Govi, the OC said.
The four bodies have been sent to Morigaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.
