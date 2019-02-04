Swiggy acqui-hires Bengaluru-based AI start-up Kint.io

ordering and delivery firm said it has acqui-hired Bengaluru-based AI start-up Kint.io.

As part of this acqui-hire, the founding members of Kint.io and will join the company's team, Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy however did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Acqui-hiring refers to buying out a company or an entity primarily for the skills and expertise of its staff, rather than for its products or services.

The team at Kint.io will join the company to boost its and superior consumer experience, the statement added.

Commenting on the development, Swiggy Engineering and said: "This acqui-hire is part of Swiggy's strategy to scale our tech prowess by bringing in entrepreneurial teams that can solve unique customer problems, while leveraging the network and resources at Swiggy."



Kint.io is the first for Swiggy, as it makes in its long-term strategy of building AI-first platforms, the statement said.

"This is a great opportunity for us to show scale and address a-billion-people problems through AI," Kint.io co-founders and said.

