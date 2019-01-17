4 held for theft of diesel from PSU oil pipelines in Telangana

-
An inter-state gang allegedly involved in theft of over one lakh kilo litre of diesel from pipelines of two oil majors here by digging a tunnel was busted Thursday with the arrest of four people, police said.
Cash to the tune of Rs 90.40 lakh and a car were seized from the arrested while a search was on for eight other members of the gang, who had been involved in the theft of diesel from November last year, they said.
The gang members had leased a land, which was located at a distance of about two km from the pipelines of the Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd running between Cherlapally from Ghatkesar localities here.
They put up a shed and dug a tunnel to reach the pipelines. They then drilled the pipelines and drew diesel using valves and electric motors.
The accused had stolen 1,30,601 Kilo litres of diesel so far since November last, police said.
A special team has been formed to nab those absconding.
