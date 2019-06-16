4 injured in clash between two groups in UP village

Four men were injured in a clash between two groups of people over a dispute at Udpur village within the police station limits in district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when two persons -- identified as Shehzad and Shahid -- got into an argument over marking the boundary lines of their respective fields, the police said.

Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash, in which lathis and sharp weapons were used, they added.

Four persons -- Shehzad, Arif, Sharik and Shahnawaz -- were injured in the clash and shifted to a hospital, the police said, adding that a case was lodged in connection with the incident.

