4 killed, 7 injured in truck-van collision in UP

Four people were killed and seven others injured in a between a truck and a van here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Orai area at about 8.30 am, of Police said.

Four occupants of the van, identified as Om Prakash (30), Komal (14), Sajjan (28) and Ravindra (40), died on the spot, he said.

The injured have admitted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, Chaturvedi said.

The fled from the spot after the incident, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)