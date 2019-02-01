JUST IN
Business Standard

4 killed, 7 injured in truck-van collision in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Jalaun (UP) 

Four people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a van here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Orai area at about 8.30 am, Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said.

Four occupants of the van, identified as Om Prakash (30), Komal (14), Sajjan (28) and Ravindra (40), died on the spot, he said.

The injured have admitted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, Chaturvedi said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 13:01 IST

