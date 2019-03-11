4 of family killed as SUV rams into tree in Gujarat

Four members of a tribal family were killed and two others seriously injured when their speeding SUV rammed into a tree in Gujarat's district, a said on Monday.

The mishap took place around 10 pm on Sunday when the family members were returning after offering prayers at a temple in Dev Mogra village in district, he said.

The of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) apparently lost control over the wheels on a road side near Athadungri village in Kawant taluka, located around 200 km from here, the said.

As a result, the vehicle rammed into the tree, killing three occupants on the spot, he said, adding that one more person succumbed while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in

Two others received serious injuries and were being treated at a hospital in Bodeli town, he said.

