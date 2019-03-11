Triumph launches new Tiger 800 XCA priced at Rs 15.17 lakh

-
British premium motorcycling major Triumph Monday launched the latest version of its off-road bike Tiger 800 XCA in India priced at Rs 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new version of Tiger 800 XCA has over 200 chassis and engine upgrades, including a suite of major off-road improvements that work hand-in-hand with carefully crafted on-road enhancements, Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.
The bike powered by an 800cc engine has a peak power output of 95PS and comes with up to six riding modes with optimised suspension configurations, among others.
"Tiger as a brand is important and central to our product strategy in India. With more than 1,000 Tigers already on the road, Triumph Tiger undoubtedly is the largest premium adventure motorcycle in India," Triumph Motorcycles India General Manager Shoeb Farooq said.
The new Tiger 800 has undergone years of research and development and is the best adventure-ready Tiger ever built, he added.
