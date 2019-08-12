Four Twitter handles suspended for alleged anti-India propaganda

Four Twitter handles were suspended for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir following a request by security agencies, officials said on Monday.

Four more accounts are expected to be blocked soon for allegedly being engaged in similar activities, they said.

When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson said, "We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. Legal requests made to Twitter are published twice-yearly in our Twitter Transparency Report".

The action has been taken as the were allegedly spreading false and baseless propaganda against India on Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.