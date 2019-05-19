48% polling in Punjab till 4 pm

A voter turnout of 48.74 per cent was recorded till 4 pm in the 13 seats of Punjab, amid reports of EVM glitches and minor clashes between and SAD-BJP workers.

More than 50 per cent turnout was registered in the Chandigarh LokSabha seat till 4 pm, officials said.

Patiala witnessed the highest voting percentage of 53.88, while recorded the lowest of 44.10.

In the morning, there were some reports of technical glitches in EVMs at several places, including Ludhiana, and There were reports of clashes between the and Akali-BJP workers in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Gurdaspur.

At Talwandi Sabo, the alleged that shots were also fired by ruling party workers. Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said eight ballot units, 13 control units, and eight voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) AHD been replaced.

"An incident of firing was reported in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda constituency," Raju said.

Raju said a voter was nabbed for clicking picture inside the polling booth in and a case had been registered against him under the Representation of the People Act.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, after casting her vote in Bathinda, accused the of misusing to intimidate Akali supporters.

Voters, including elders, women and the youth, queued up early morning at several polling stations to exercise their franchise.

Minister Amarinder Singh, his wife, Preneet Kaur, along with his other family members also exercised their franchise at Patiala in the afternoon.

Earlier, former minister Parkash Singh Badal, chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and their two daughters also cast their votes.

Among the early voters who cast their votes include Harbhajan Singh, Anandpur Sahib candidate Manish Tewari, sitting Dharamvira Gandhi, Tarun Chugh, minister and Congress candidate

Prominent faces among candidates who are in fray in include chief and Union ministers and

Over 2.07 crore voters in Punjab are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election, in which 278 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray.

On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between and the Shiromani Akali Dal- alliance.

In 2014, the and the had won four seats each, three and the BJP two.

More than one lakh security personnel including paramilitary force have been deployed in the state for holding free and fair polling, officials said.

Over 3.94 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group would exercise their franchise for the first time in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)