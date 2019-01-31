Fire in exhibition: Opposition parties seek relief for traders

Opposition parties, including and BJP, Thursday demanded that steps be taken to estimate the losses suffered by traders in the fire mishap at an exhibition here and provide them relief without any delay.

of Opposition (Congress) in the Assembly M Bhatti Vikramarka, TDP's Telangana unit L Ramana and his counterpart K Laxman were among a stream of leaders who visited the exhibition grounds where a major fire gutted over 130 stalls Wednesday night.

Vikramarka demanded that the exhibition society, which organises the exhibition, estimate the losses quickly.

Ramana said the should provide relief to the victims without delay.

In a statement, Laxman demanded that a judicial inquiry be held into the fire mishap and relief provided to the victims who suffered losses.

