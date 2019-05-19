Bridegroom casts his vote in Manali, leads 'baratis' too to follow suit

Faced with the onerous responsibility of choosing his and the life-partner on the same day, a resident Sunday refused to shy away from either and fulfilled both with

Before proceeding to his bride's village for his marriage, Anil, 28, of Kothi village near Manali, led his entire 'barat' to the polling booth number eight in the city and cast his vote, besides making his wedding companions too do the same.

"Anil cast his vote before proceeding for his marriage," said a district election official, adding the groom reached the polling with many of his 'baratis'.

Decked in his wedding attire, complete with ornamental headgear, Anil reached the polling booth to a pleasant surprise of election officials, security personnel and fellow voters in the queue and cast his votes.

Officials said as the groom, while awaiting his turn, faced some murmurs over possible delay in reaching the wedding venue in the neighbouring Palchan village at auspicious hour for the marriage, but the groom stressed upon the importance of voters' participation the democratic process.

Following his insistence, all his companion too awaited their turns patiently and cast their votes, said the

district's headquarters falls under Mandi Lok Sabha seat from where former Sukh Ram's grandson is fighting election on a ticket against the sitting

Aashray's father Anil Sharma, who was a in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal, had to resign from the Cabinet as he was unwilling to campaign against his son to favour the BJP candidate.

Mandi being his home, Thakur's prestige is at stake here with veteran too leaving no stone unturned to ensure his grandson Aashray's victory.

