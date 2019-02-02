5.8 magnitude quake hits several Pak cities

A 5.8 magnitude jolted several cities in the northern parts of on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.

According to the Meteorological Department's in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake was Hindu Kush, a mountain range that stretches near the Afghan- border -- from to

The measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale took place at a depth of 208 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan, it said.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, and Sargodha, reported.

Earlier in the day, a mild tremor was also felt in at 7:38 am. According to the Met department, it was recorded at a 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale.

