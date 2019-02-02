New logistics portal and policy to give boost to exports: FIEO

The new portal and upcoming national policy would help boost the country's export growth, an industry association said Saturday.

(FIEO) said that the sector assumes significance as reduction in cost and time would help promote in global markets.

The commerce ministry is expected to unveil soon a comprehensive policy and a portal for the sector.

"Logistics plays a key role in boosting exports," he said while addressing the closing function of three-day logistics show Logix here.

Over 130 logistics companies and their delegates from 27 countries participated at this event and exchanged business prospects and opportunities to make Indian logistics sector global, he added.

Besides these, FIEO also signed MoUs with Ceylon National Chamber of and Industries to further promote commerce and trade.

The is working on setting up a and formulating a national logistics policy.

Speaking at the function, in the N Sivasailam said that huge business opportunities exists for global companies in this sector in

Ajay Sahai, DG and CEO, FIEO said that Logix 2019 has provided a networking platform for all the stakeholders including SMEs.

"The draft comprehensive logistics policy and portal, which will be unveiled soon, will add to furtherance and efficiency of the logistics industry in the country," he added.

