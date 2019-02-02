Condition of Parrikar stable: AIIMS sources

The condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is admitted to AIIMS here for a routine check up, is stable, sources at the hospital said Saturday.

The former who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for a routine check up.

"His condition is stable," a source said.

He is admitted at the at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist

Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, and

