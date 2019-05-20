5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

Five men have been detained after allegedly being found under suspicious circumstances near the Indo-Pak border by the Border Security Force in Rajasthan's district, an said Monday.

The five people were spotted travelling in an SUV near the border by the BSF on Sunday night and were detained after Rs 9.88 lakh was recovered from their possession, Khajuwala Police Station in-charge said.

Primary investigation revealed that they are local residents and one of them works in They are being interrogated by the officials of intelligence agencies, the added.

