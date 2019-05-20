Clerics warn Iraq could be pulled into Iran war

JUST IN
Business Standard

AP  |  Dubai 

Two influential Shiite figures in Iraq are warning from pulling their country into a war between the United States and Iran, saying it would turn Iraq into a battlefield and inflict much harm.

Their comments came few hours after a rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital's heavily fortified Green Zone, landing less than a mile from the sprawling US Embassy.

No injuries were reported.

Iraq's populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said in a statement on Monday that any political party that would involve Iraq in a US-Iran war "would be the enemy of the Iraqi people."

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of an Iranian-backed group, said he is opposed to operations that "give pretexts for war."


As US-Iran tensions escalate, there've been concerns that Baghdad could once again get caught in the middle.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:25 IST

