Boeing launches University Innovation Leadership Development programme

Monday announced the launch of its innovation leadership development programme for university students, faculty and early-stage start-ups in

The University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme will help innovators convert their ideas into viable business offerings that have the potential to shape the future of Indian and defence, the manufacturer said.

Applicants can submit their ideas in the fields related to aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality, analytics ( and machine learning), materials, robotics and internet of things.

" is committed to nurturing innovation and skill development in We believe that a close partnership with India's academia and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem has the potential to re-imagine the future of for the world," said.

"With BUILD, we are creating a platform for students and entrepreneurs to not only benefit from our vast experience and partner networks, but also develop their ideas into path-breaking innovations," he added.

Boeing has partnered with seven incubators including IIT-Delhi, IIT-Gandhinagar, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, T-Hub and Bhubaneshwar to select finalists for the BUILD boot camps.

The shortlisted teams will compete at a regional level and the finalists will then pitch their ideas to a selection panel of subject-matter experts on Innovation Day, to be held in September. The winners will stand a chance to win cash prizes.

