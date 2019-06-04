5 die as SUV rams into bikes

-
Five people were killed after a vehicle rammed into two motorcycles in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday, police said.
The speeding SUV hit the two bikes near Manaksar overbridge in Suratgarh town, an officer said.
A person named Bajrang was charred to death after his bike caught fire after the collision, Suratgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Vidhya Prakash said.
Four others killed in the incident have been identified as Laksham Ram (50), Jagdish (56), Hazari (30) and Nakshatra Singh (28), the officer said.
A search is on for the driver who fled the spot. The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem, the officer added.
