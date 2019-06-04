JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Will work to improve Olympic medal count multiple times, no meddling with NSF autonomy: Rijiju

Esplanade Mansion: HC asks Mhada to list out precautions for demolition
Business Standard

5 die as SUV rams into bikes

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Five people were killed after a vehicle rammed into two motorcycles in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The speeding SUV hit the two bikes near Manaksar overbridge in Suratgarh town, an officer said.

A person named Bajrang was charred to death after his bike caught fire after the collision, Suratgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Vidhya Prakash said.

Four others killed in the incident have been identified as Laksham Ram (50), Jagdish (56), Hazari (30) and Nakshatra Singh (28), the officer said.

A search is on for the driver who fled the spot. The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU