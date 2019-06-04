5 die as SUV rams into bikes

Five people were killed after a vehicle rammed into two motorcycles in Rajasthan's district on Tuesday, police said.

The speeding SUV hit the two bikes near Manaksar overbridge in Suratgarh town, an said.

A person named Bajrang was charred to death after his bike caught fire after the collision, Suratgarh of Police Vidhya Prakash said.

Four others killed in the incident have been identified as Laksham Ram (50), Jagdish (56), Hazari (30) and Nakshatra Singh (28), the said.

A search is on for the who fled the spot. The bodies have been handed over to the families after post-mortem, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)