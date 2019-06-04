Man held with 7 bullets at Delhi airport

A Hyderabad-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the for allegedly carrying seven bullets in his baggage, an said Tuesday.

A officer, posted at the (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the monitor while checking the bag of on Monday evening, he said.

"Seven live bullet rounds were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Hyderabad," the said.

The passenger was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to police, he said.

Athikari could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the said, adding that he was booked under sections of the Arms Act.

