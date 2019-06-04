ITBP to retrieve bodies of U'khand climbers in daring heliborne operation

troops will undertake a first-of-its-kind daring rescue operation to retrieve the mortal remains of at least eight mountaineers suspected to have been killed in an near an unscaled peak adjoining East in Uttarakhand, a said Tuesday.

The district administration has sought the services of the mountain-warfare trained troops of (ITBP) to undertake the mission under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

"A team comprising the best mountaineers has been formed. This is a high-risk mission as the only way to retrieve the bodies is through a heliborne operation. This is possibly the first time that bodies will be retrieved from a height of about 20,000 feet from a mountain peak in India," told here.

He said the ITBP climbers will be lowered down from the helicopter to fetch the bodies and the operation is expected to be launched on Wednesday on board an helicopter.

It will be very difficult to launch a trekking rescue mission at this height and as it is, will take a very long time, Pandey said.

The added that the is in constant touch with its 14th battalion based in and adjoining units to undertake the operation.

All the required gadgets and equipment have been provided to the special rescue team and the district administration is being informed about it, he said.

Eight mountaineers, including from the US, the UK and Australia, were reported missing after they left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the peak, but did not return to the base camp on the scheduled date of May 25.

The team was led by British mountaineer to the 7,434-metre peak.

It was a twelve-member group and four of them were rescued on Sunday.

IAF choppers spotted five bodies on Monday during their second day of

The missing mountaineers comprised seven from the UK, the US and Australia, and a from

They have been identified as Martin Moran, members John McLaren, Richard Payne, (from the UK); and (from the US); (from Australia); and

The route to the peak begins from Munsiyari, about 132 km from the district headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)