5 drug-peddlers arrested by police in J-K

Five drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Friday.
On a specific information, a police team patrolling the highway near Sahar Khad in Kathua apprehended two drug peddlers-- Sumit Kumar and Daljeet Singh-- and seized 95 grams of heroin from them.
A case was registered against the duo and further investigation is on, they said.
In another case, two persons were asked to stop by the police at a checkpoint in Ramban district. However, the tried to flee but were caught by the police.
Brown sugar weighing about 80 gm was recovered from Vishal Singh and Yasir Ahmed and a case was registered against them, they said.
The police arrested another drug peddler-- Amit Rana-- from Panjtirthi area of Jammu city and recovered intoxicant drugs from him, they said.
