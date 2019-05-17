5 drug-peddlers arrested by police in J-K

Five drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Friday.

On a specific information, a police team patrolling the highway near in Kathua apprehended two drug peddlers-- and Daljeet Singh-- and seized 95 grams of heroin from them.

A case was registered against the duo and further investigation is on, they said.

In another case, two persons were asked to stop by the police at a checkpoint in district. However, the tried to flee but were caught by the police.

Brown sugar weighing about 80 gm was recovered from and and a case was registered against them, they said.

The police arrested another drug peddler-- Amit Rana-- from Panjtirthi area of Jammu city and recovered intoxicant drugs from him, they said.

