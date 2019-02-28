6 Pak nationals visiting Muzaffarnagar district under vigilance

-
Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, six nationals of the the neighbouring country, who came here on valid visa, are under vigilance of the local intelligence unit in the district, an official said Thursday.
Six Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 and they have valid visa. They are to return to their country before March 27, the in-charge of local intelligence unit here said.
They are under vigilance for the length of their stay here, he said.
