60 arrested for gambling

As many as 60 people, including seven women, have been arrested in connection with a gambling in south Delhi, police said Friday.

The police raided a premises at Sainik Farm area in Neb Sarai on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at around 1.30 am, the policed said.

The betting was done on the basis of a card game called 'teen patti' (flash). Around Rs 2.22-lakh cash, worth Rs 10 lakh, 12 packets of playing cards and other articles were seized from the spot, said Vijay Kumar, of police (south).

Sixty people, including five organisers, three dealers and 52 players, have been arrested. A person identified as Amit was allegedly running the betting in the premises, the DCP said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on. Legal action has been initiated against the farm house, the police added.

