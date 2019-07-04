'62 pvt hospitals allotted land at concessional rates to provide free treatment to EWS in Delhi'

Sixty-two private hospitals have been allotted land at concessional rates in the national capital on the condition of providing free treatment to patients belonging to EWS category, government said on Thursday.

Responding to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said while land is allotted to private hospitals in Delhi by Land & Development office and DDA, the monitoring regarding free treatment to such patients is within the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, six hospitals have been allotted at concessional rate while 56 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"The government of NCT, Delhi has constituted a Monitoring Committee as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the Delhi Hight Court.

"In case of any violation reported by the Monitoring Committee, Land and Development Office and DDA initiate the action as per terms of allotment/lease deed." Puri said in the written reply.

