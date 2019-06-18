7 civilians injured in grenade attack near police station

At least seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Tuesday, officials said.

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the police station, but it exploded on the roadside, causing to seven passers-by, the officials said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to look for the attackers and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officials added.

