JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mumbai man held for possession of Rs 1.7 cr worth whale vomit

Saudi urges world powers to secure waterways after twin attacks
Business Standard

7 civilians injured in grenade attack near police station

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

At least seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the police station, but it exploded on the roadside, causing injuries to seven passers-by, the officials said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area to look for the attackers and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU