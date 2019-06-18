JSA advises Hindustan Platinum on Peurto Rico plant acquisition

-
ALSO READ
ABB launches digital portfolio for Indian mining sector
ABB India Q4 profit up 58 pc at Rs 129 cr
ABB India standalone net profit rises 13.37% in the March 2019 quarter
ABB India standalone net profit rises 15.39% in the December 2018 quarter
ABB India net profit grows over 13 pc to Rs 116 cr in Mar quarter
-
Law firm J Sagar Associates has advised Hindustan Platinum, refiner and manufacturer of precious metal products, on its acquisition of ABB's electrical contacts manufacturing plant in Humacao, Puerto Rico.
"J Sagar Associates has advised Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd (HPPL) in relation to its acquisition of electrical contacts manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico from Industrial C&S of P R LLC, an affiliate of ABB Asea Brown Boveri Ltd (ABB)," the law firm said in a statement.
Hindustan Platinum has not disclosed the details of the deal but has said it is expected to close in August.
Hindustan Platinum Executive Vice-President Ashish Choksi said Monday the addition of the Humacao plant is of critical strategic interest to the company's electrical contacts division.
He added that it is going to be the second electrical contacts manufacturing facility besides the one in Navi Mumbai that will cater to the growing demand of the North American and Latin American markets.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU