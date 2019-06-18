JSA advises Hindustan Platinum on Peurto Rico plant acquisition

firm has advised Hindustan Platinum, refiner and manufacturer of precious metal products, on its acquisition of ABB's electrical contacts manufacturing plant in Humacao,

" has advised (HPPL) in relation to its acquisition of electrical contacts manufacturing plant in from Industrial C&S of P R LLC, an affiliate of ABB Asea Boveri Ltd (ABB)," the firm said in a statement.

Hindustan Platinum has not disclosed the details of the deal but has said it is expected to close in August.

Hindustan Platinum said Monday the addition of the plant is of critical strategic interest to the company's electrical contacts division.

He added that it is going to be the second electrical contacts manufacturing facility besides the one in Navi Mumbai that will cater to the growing demand of the North American and Latin American markets.

