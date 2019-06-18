UK PM candidates fight it out for second place with Boris Johnson

Britain's six prime ministerial candidates face a crunch vote on Tuesday when ruling MPs will vote in a for the second time to whittle down the list of contenders further.

With former UK a clear frontrunner in the race to replace Theresa May, the contest now mainly revolves around the second most popular candidate.

Cabinet ministers and are seen as the lead contenders for that second spot to take on Johnson, with and former Brexit trailing behind.

Rory Stewart, who was placed last in the first of Tory MPs last week, is widely seen as the underdog in the contest who has built up some momentum since the first vote and got a boost to his campaign with the endorsement of

Any of the six remaining candidates will be eliminated from the contest if they come last or fail to secure at least 33 votes. Those remaining in the race will then take part in a crucial live debate in central on Tuesday evening, when they will field questions from the British public.

The remaining candidates will face a further ballot later this week, where the bottom-ranked MPs will be knocked out until only two candidates are left. The final two names will then be put to a postal vote of the 160,000 members, beginning Thursday, with the winner expected to be announced around four weeks later by July 22.

Johnson topped the first ballot earlier this month with 114 votes, with second with 43 third with 37. Raab, who received 27 votes, and Pakistani-origin Javid, who received 23, have also claimed the required 33-vote minimum mark is within their reach for round two.

Last-placed Stewart, who received 19 votes in the first ballot, said he had the necessary numbers to stay in the race "if they do what they say".

If all candidates pass the 33-vote threshold, the one with the lowest total will be eliminated and by the end of the week, four of the six current riders will be forced out, leaving the final two to go head-to-head for votes from the Tory grassroots.

Each of the candidates have been laying out their strategy for Britain's exit from the (EU) and future plans for the UK economy.

Johnson has maintained in the campaign so far, relying on his clear lead, and has attracted criticism from his rivals. However, he has been consistently picking up support from other Tory MPs including Matt Hancock, who after the first round of

The candidates to be the next and the UK's next after May was forced to step down over her failure to deliver Brexit. She remains in the post at Downing Street as a caretaker until a new PM is elected.

