7 held with narcotics; Rs 12 lakh seized

Seven suspected drug peddlers were arrested after narcotics and over Rs 12 lakh were recovered from them in and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons, and Fayaz Ahmed, were arrested after 260 grams of heroin and the cash were allegedly recovered from their vehicle near Hari Market here in the morning, an said.

In another incident, a couple and another woman, who were going to Punjab, were arrested during checking at Lakhanpur in district on Monday after 250 grams of heroin was found in their vehicle, the said.

Two more person were arrested after 800 grams of cannabis was recovered from their possession at the Tawi railway station late on Monday, he said.

All the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the added.

