7 held with narcotics; Rs 12 lakh seized

-
ALSO READ
Six J&K youth abjured militancy in last week: Police
Jammu: Students protest against 'objectionable' slogans raised by stranded Kashmir-bound passengers
JK student who joined militancy returns to family after parents' emotional appeal
J-K admin to employees: Desist from associating with unlawful associations
Mainstream parties should not raise issues that endanger peace in J&K: Malik
-
Seven suspected drug peddlers were arrested after narcotics and over Rs 12 lakh were recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
Two persons, Arshad Alai and Fayaz Ahmed, were arrested after 260 grams of heroin and the cash were allegedly recovered from their vehicle near Hari Market here in the morning, an officer said.
In another incident, a couple and another woman, who were going to Punjab, were arrested during checking at Lakhanpur in Kathua district on Monday after 250 grams of heroin was found in their vehicle, the officer said.
Two more person were arrested after 800 grams of cannabis was recovered from their possession at the Jammu Tawi railway station late on Monday, he said.
All the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU