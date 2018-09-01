7 killed, 30 injured as 2 buses collide

Seven people, including two



women, were killed and 30 others injured when two buses collided head-on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on the outskirts of Salem, about 150 kms from here, when a speeding bus proceeding towards Krishnagiri dashed against a mini-van parked on the national highway before colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The bus turned turtle, resulting in the death of seven people, they added.

The police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Rohini also visited the accident spot.

The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Salem, the police added.

