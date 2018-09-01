WB govt to reduce under-nutrition in women and children by

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The West Bengal government has taken up a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under-nutrition and anaemia among women and children in the state by 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saturday.

On a day of the commencement of the National Nutrition Week, Banerjee said that her government had taken up the 'State Nutrition Mission' from July 2017.

"#NationalNutritionWeek begins today. In Bangla, State Nutrition Mission as a multi-sectoral strategy to reduce under-nutrition and anaemia amongst women and children in a targeted manner by 2020, has started functioning from July 2017," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The National Nutrition Week is observed every year from September 01 to 07 with an objective to intensify awareness on the importance of nutrition on health which has an impact on the development, productivity, economic growth and national development.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 10:20 IST

