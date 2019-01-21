HC rejects plea for CBI probe into case against TN Minister

-
The Madras High Court Monday dimissed a petition seeking transfer of a case pending against Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani and others over a property dispute to the CBI.
Justice Anand Venkatesh concurred with the submissions of state public prosecutor A Natarajan that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner had not moved the magistrate court in Vellore as directed by a division bench of the court earlier.
The judge dismissed the petition with a direction to the petitioner to approach the magistrate court under Sec. 156(3) CrPC (power of magistrate to order investigation by police).
Petitioner Jayaprakash had levelled various allegations against the Minister over the case pertaining to the property dispute involving several crores of rupees and sought transfer of the investigation from the state police to the CBI.
