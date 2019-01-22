70 students rescued from snow-bound Himachal road

Eight-seven people, 70 of them students, were Tuesday rescued after their two buses got stuck in heavy snowfall, police said.

The students and the staff from an institute in were on a trip to when they were caught in bad weather between tourist town Kufri and Chharabra in district.

All of them are safe, Shimla's of police Pramod Shukla said.

The DSP said the police acted on learning that the two buses were stuck in the snow.

Police teams from Kufri and Dhalli then brought the 70 students and 17 staff members to safety.

Some of them were taken to a hotel in and the others put up at the (IHM) and with a unit in Kufri.

Several less-used roads in the state were closed Tuesday due to heavy snowfall, according to Disaster Management D C Rana.

Most of the main roads are open for traffic but the roads located in upper and upper Manali have been closed after heavy snowfall, he told

Men and are on the job and if snowfall does not occur Wednesday, they will most probably be cleared for traffic, he added.

Many educational institutes have winter vacations now. But in district some schools were closed as a precautionary measure, he said.

