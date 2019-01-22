Six 12th standard students suspended for ridiculing teacher

Six 12th standard students of a government aided higher secondary school at Tirupattur were Tuesday suspended for ridiculing their and not allowing him to sit in his besides circulating a video of the incident in the social media, officials said.

An inquiry by the officer and other officials found that such an incident had occurred in the school, they said.

They also summoned the parents of the students and told them about their indiscipline, officials said.

It was found during the inquiry that the students had allegedly stabbed the school head master ome time ago and had used abusive words against several teachers.

They ordered the students' suspension, the officials said.

The students, however, would be allowed to write their Plus two public examination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)