Six 12th standard students suspended for ridiculing teacher

Press Trust of India  |  Vellore 

Six 12th standard students of a government aided higher secondary school at Tirupattur were Tuesday suspended for ridiculing their teacher and not allowing him to sit in his chair besides circulating a video of the incident in the social media, officials said.

An inquiry by the district education officer Siva and other officials found that such an incident had occurred in the school, they said.

They also summoned the parents of the students and told them about their indiscipline, officials said.

It was found during the inquiry that the students had allegedly stabbed the school head master ome time ago and had used abusive words against several teachers.

They ordered the students' suspension, the officials said.

The students, however, would be allowed to write their Plus two public examination, they added.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 22:05 IST

